Tropical Storm Karen Expected to Turn West Toward South Florida

After passing over Puerto Rico, Tropical Storm Karen has sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving to the north at 15 mph, but the National Hurricane Center does forecast the storm to make a turn to the west by early next week.

Longer term, Karen’s direction and longevity are uncertain.

After leaving Puerto Rico, Karen is forecast to remain a tropical storm in the Atlantic for the next few days, not directly impacting land. Longer term, its direction and longevity is uncertain. https://t.co/ZZHWJnS4TA — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) September 25, 2019

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…21.7N 64.9W

ABOUT 240 MI…385 KM NNE OF SAN JUAN PUERTO RICO

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 360 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1003 MB…29.62 INCHES