Tropical Storm Nestor brings heavy rain, flooding to Florida

Tropical Storm Nestor is bearing down on the Florida Panhandle.

The storm is packing heavy rain, high winds, and possible tornadoes.

Tropical-storm and storm-surge warnings are posted along Florida’s west-central coast, and a tornado watch is in effect for much of central Florida until noon today.

Nestor is about 80 miles west-southwest of Panama City and is expected to make landfall around midday.

Daytona Beach has already broken its daily rainfall record today with over three inches.

Tropical Storm Nestor is not expected to affect Palm Beach County as much, according to CBS12.

Tracking #Nestor: What effects will it have on South Florida this weekend? https://t.co/huFxJM43HJ — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) October 19, 2019

“The precipitation and broad” which means Palm Beach County is only expected to be impacted by occasional showers, downpours, and gusty winds throughout Saturday, and spotty showers on Sunday, CBS12 reports.