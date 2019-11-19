Tropical Storm Sebastian Forms in Atlantic

Just when you thought the hurricane season was coming to a quiet close, Tropical Storm Sebastian pops up in the mid-Atlantic.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the newly developed storm is no threat to the US coastline and is expected to get caught up in a frontal system as it moves northwestward through the open Atlantic.

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Sebastien Advisory Number 1

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL202019

1100 AM AST Tue Nov 19 2019

…TROPICAL STORM SEBASTIEN FORMS…

…EXPECTED TO REMAIN OVER OPEN WATERS…

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…20.1N 58.7W

ABOUT 275 MI…445 KM NE OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 330 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES