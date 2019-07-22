Tropical system near the Bahamas increases to 60% chance of development

The National Hurricane Center is reporting that area of low pressure that is currently moving through the Central Bahamas now has a 60% chance of development which could lead to the formation of a tropical depression.

The system is moving west-northwestward at around 15 mph and is expected to stay off of the east coast of Florida, however, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds with the possibility of isolated flooding Monday night through Tuesday.

The NHC is monitoring an area of low pressure located near Andros Island in the Bahamas. Only a slight increase in the organization of this system could result in the formation of a tropical depression later

today or tonight. Full outlook: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/dWSHKJnpfi — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 22, 2019

