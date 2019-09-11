Tropical Wave Could Soak South Florida This Weekend

You might want to wait to make those outdoor weekend plans, or carry that umbrella with you.

According to forecasters, a tropical wave that is currently over the Turks and Caicos has a 40 percent chance of developing over the next two days, and a 60 percent chance through the weekend.

It is moving toward South Florida, and could become a tropical depression as it starts to move ashore on Saturday.

Our region can expect on and off rain through the weekend, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most areas could receive two to four inches of rain, with locally heavier amounts possible in some areas.