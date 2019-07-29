Tropical Wave in Caribbean Heading Toward Florida

A tropical wave is developing over the Eastern Caribbean Sea nearing Puerto Rico.

The wave, named Invest 95L right now, is given a 10% chance of development over the next two days and a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

Tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are becoming less conducive for development, but conditions could improve in a few days as it moves WNW-NW. #flwx #KeyWest #FloridaKeys pic.twitter.com/wRLqgRilv9 — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) July 29, 2019



And it could become Tropical Storm Chantal and bring some moisture to South Florida by the end of the week.