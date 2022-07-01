“Trouble with a Heartbreak”: Jason Aldean goes acoustic for CMT ‘Campfire Sessions’

ABC

Jason Aldean is the latest country star to showcase his songs in a different light for CMT Campfire Sessions, a series that recasts big hits in a stripped-down, acoustic fireside setting.

In the clip, premiered by People, Jason strums a black acoustic guitar while surrounded by his bandmates, offering a less hard-rocking — but still just as emotional — version of his single “Trouble With a Heartbreak,” which spent three weeks at the top of the country radio charts last month.

“Trouble with a Heartbreak” is the second single — and the second number-one hit — to come from Jason’s double album Macon, Georgia. It follows “If I Didn’t Love You,” his duet with Carrie Underwood, which came off the first batch of the two-side collection, Macon.

Meanwhile, “Trouble with a Heartbreak” can be found on the track list of Georgia, the second half of the project, which dropped in April, five months after Macon came out.

Jason is one of a number of country stars starring in CMT Campfire Sessions this summer. Old Dominion, Jon Pardi and Little Big Town are just a few of the artists who will get the spotlight in upcoming episodes.

