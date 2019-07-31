Trump Admin Adopts Gov. DeSantis’ Drug Importation Plan

President Trump’s administration announced Wednesday a new plan that could make it easier for Florida and other states to import prescription drugs from Canada and other countries.

Last spring, Governor DeSantis convinced state lawmakers to carry out the plan, despite significant opposition from the pharmaceutical industry. He also went directly to President Trump with his proposal.

While introducing the plan on Twitter Wednesday, the President said:

Lowering drug prices for many Americans – including our great seniors! At my direction, @HHSGov @SecAzar just released a Safe Importation Action Plan. Our Governors will be very happy too! @GovRonDeSantis @GovofCO https://t.co/VIxmZWgYM2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

In addition to authorizing our state to move forward with importing drugs from Canada for state-supported programs such as Medicaid and prison health care, the new law also creates a separate international drug program for Florida residents. That program will be operated by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Thank you President @realDonaldTrump for supporting my efforts to lower prescription drug costs for Floridians. You are helping Florida lead the way to make safe and affordable prescription drugs a reality. https://t.co/5WcOh7bBCI — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 31, 2019

The administration is also moving ahead with a rule that would allow U.S. manufacturers to import versions of FDA-approved drugs sold abroad, as long as the manufacturers can prove that the drugs are the same as the U.S. versions.

According to Stephen Ubl, president and CEO of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, “The Administration’s importation scheme is far too dangerous for American patients. There is no way to guarantee the safety of drugs that come into the country from outside the United States’ gold-standard supply chain.” PhRMA’s website says that it “represents the country’s leading biopharmaceutical research companies.”

The rules could take months to finalize, according to sources.