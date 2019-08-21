Trump admin new plan keeps migrant families together

The Trump Administration has announced plans to end a federal court agreement that limits how long migrant families with children can be detained.

The Supreme Court ruling known as the Flores Agreement currently limits the time families can be detained to 20 days.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said Wednesday the current standards incentivize illegal entry, which has “caused and fueled” the family crisis at our southern border.

The new policy would mean that migrant families detained after crossing the border can be kept together indefinitely until their cases are decided.

McAleenan said the new policy would take effect 60 days after it is published on Friday and would deter the controversial “catch and release” program.

“What this will do is substantially increase our ability to end the catch and release challenges that have fueled this crisis,” Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said. “No child should be a pawn in a scheme to manipulate our immigration system.”

He also said higher standards would be implemented for the care of migrant families in custody.

The move comes as the Trump Administration faces severe criticism over illegal immigration and the conditions of migrant facilities.