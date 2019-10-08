Trump admin says nearly 1M illegal border crossing arrests

According to Trump administration data released Tuesday, nearly one million people were taken into custody over the past 12 months for trying to cross illegally.

The number of arrests at the border is the highest in the U.S. in the past twelve years.

Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said that more than 52,000 migrants were taken into custody in September at U.S. ports of entry and between them.

It was a decline of 18 percent from August.

Overall, U.S. border authorities made more than 975,000 arrests during 2019, according to the Trump administration’s latest data.

“These are numbers no immigration system in the world is designed to handle,” Morgan said.

Arrests by U.S. border agents reached an all-time high of 1.6 million in 2000, but the Department of Homeland Security officials insist that the migration wave they faced this year is unlike anything in the past.