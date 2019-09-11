Trump admin to ban flavored E-CIGS in wake of vaping deaths

President Donald Trump says his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes amid an outbreak of health problems linked to vaping.

Speaking with reporters at the White House Wednesday, Trump expressed his concerns about the flavored e-cigs that are currently being marketed to children.

He also said the government is investigating deaths from vaping.

This comes after six people have died from lung disease linked to vaping.

The CDC is reportedly looking into more than 450 cases of vaping-related illnesses across more than 30 states.

The American Lung Association has put out a statement saying e-cigarettes “are definitely not safe.”

However, no single device, ingredient, or additive has been identified as the source of vaping illnesses and deaths at this time.

SHARE