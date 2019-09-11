Trump admin to ban flavored E-CIGS in wake of vaping deaths

President Donald Trump says his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes amid an outbreak of health problems linked to vaping.

Speaking with reporters at the White House Wednesday, Trump expressed his concerns about the flavored e-cigs that are currently being marketed to children.

He also said the government is investigating deaths from vaping.

President Trump on vaping: “We can’t allow people to get sick and we can’t have our youth be so affected” pic.twitter.com/UbOMHhHYJz — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 11, 2019

This comes after six people have died from lung disease linked to vaping.

The CDC is reportedly looking into more than 450 cases of vaping-related illnesses across more than 30 states.

The American Lung Association has put out a statement saying e-cigarettes “are definitely not safe.”

However, no single device, ingredient, or additive has been identified as the source of vaping illnesses and deaths at this time.