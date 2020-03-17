Trump administration discussing sending cash to Americans

On Tuesday, Trump administration officials held a conference at the White House and announced a possible plan in which they would send cash directly to citizens in the next two weeks to help boost the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin did not give too much detail about the possible plan, and said more information would be released in the coming hours and days.

When asked about a plan based on the payroll tax, President Donald Trump said his administration preferred sending cash to individuals directly because it would more quickly boost the economy.

Trump later said his administration could also still include a payroll tax as part of their stimulus package, or a combination of cash payments and payroll tax.