Trump announces new Iran sanctions, US to send troops to Middle East after Saudi oil attack

President Trump is approving the deployment of US troops to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after the attack on Saudi oil facilities, the Pentagon confirmed.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that US forces will be defensive in nature and primarily focused on air and missile defense.

He added that Saudi Arabia requested the support.

The US and Saudi Arabia believe Iran is behind the recent attacks on two Saudi oil facilities.

However, Tehran officials have denied the allegations.

Iran officials spoke out following the announcement by the US saying the country is “ready to respond.”

“Our readiness to respond to any aggression is definitive,” Maj-Gen Hossein Salami told state media on Saturday. “We will never allow a war to enter our land.”

Trump also announced announced new sanctions against Iran’s national bank.

Trump called it the “highest level of sanctions” while speaking with reporters at the White House on Friday.

Trump stressed that Iran is wasting great potential.

He also noted that Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.

Republican lawmakers have slammed Trump for refraining from an immediate military strike on Iran.

No Lindsey, it was a sign of strength that some people just don’t understand! https://t.co/EU8AvfH7j9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

The president defended his decision calling it a sign of strength.