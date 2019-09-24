Trump appears to mock 16-year-old climate change activist

President Trump is under fire for another post to his Twitter account this time for seemingly mocking a 16-year-old girl with Asperger’s syndrome.

Greta Thunberg went viral after her emotional speech at the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations.

In her speech, a tearful and sometimes trembling Greta accused world leaders of stealing her dreams and her childhood with their inaction on climate change.

“I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean,” said the 16-year-old from Sweden. “Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

The Swedish teen activist has become an “icon” overnight after launching her campaign 8-months ago by holding a school strike for the climate outside the Swedish parliament building last August.

She has even caught the attention of President Trump who took to Twitter Monday evening praising Greta but in a seemingly sarcastic manner.

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

But there seems to be no love lost between the pair, at the summit, the teen was caught in a now-viral GIF glaring at the US president.

If a picture is worth 1,000 words then this GIF is worth 100,000 #ClimateWeek2019 pic.twitter.com/AqXdeUzgk3 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 23, 2019

Trump’s climate change stance has drawn ire from many in the international community, especially after his 2017, announcement that the US would pull out of the Paris agreement.

The Swedish activist seems to have brought that issue back into the spotlight.

But the president is not the only Republican under fire for his comments about the young girl.

Fox News faced backlash after The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles called the teen who has Asperger’s syndrome, a diagnosis she embraced as her “superpower,” mentally ill.

“If it were about science, it would be led by scientists rather than by politicians and a mentally ill Swedish child who is being exploited by her parents and by the international left,” he said.

The network later issued an apology to Thunberg, calling Knowles’ comment “disgraceful.”

Despite the negativity she has faced, the young activist has also been praised by many including Democrat lawmakers.

Among those who voiced support was 2020 Democratic presidential contender Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who wrote on Twitter that Thunberg “was right: we are currently failing our nation’s youth by not taking swift action to combat the climate crisis.”