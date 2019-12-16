Trump Bites Back at “Crazy Nancy” with Tweet about her Teeth

Yesterday President Trump tweeted that Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s teeth were “falling out of her mouth” during a press conference days earlier in which she was discussing why bribery was not one of the articles of impeachment filed by House Democrats against the president last week.
Here is the clip:
Trump tweeted “Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!”
Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think! https://t.co/rx3pcyofip
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019