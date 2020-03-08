Trump Campaigns, Golfs During Palm Beach Weekend

President Trump is spending Sunday morning at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, tweeting on the way:

We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus. We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas, which was a Godsend. V.P. is doing a great job. The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

On Saturday, he told reporters that he is not concerned “at all” about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House, after Washington, D.C. reported its first case earlier that day.

Maryland officials said that a person who attended the recent Conservative Political Action Conference tested positive for the virus. Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the conference.

The White House said Saturday there is no indication that either Trump or Pence had met or were in “close proximity” to the infected attendee.

The commander-in-chief, who arrived in town Friday evening, participated in a roundtable with supporters at Mar-a-Lago that evening, and delivered remarks at a dinner fundraiser.

He is scheduled to depart from Palm Beach International Airport on Monday afternoon. based on a Federal Aviation Administration alert to pilots.