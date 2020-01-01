Trump Concludes 2019 with Tweets, Golf, Iraq, and NYE Party

President Donald Trump ended 2019 with quite a busy day which included tweeting on a variety of issues, golfing, defusing an attack on a U.S. embassy that put the country on the brink of war, and hosting a party at Mar-a-Lago.

The president began his New Year’s Eve with this tweet:

The Democrats will do anything to avoid a trial in the Senate in order to protect Sleepy Joe Biden, and expose the millions and millions of dollars that “Where’s” Hunter, & possibly Joe, were paid by companies and countries for doing NOTHING. Joe wants no part of this mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

He then spent some time at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach after posting five more tweets on topics ranging from Iran’s involvement in the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, to armed church-goers who stopped a gunman in Texas, to a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a trade deal with China.

I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present. At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

President Putin of Russia called to thank me and the U.S. for informing them of a planned terrorist attack in the very beautiful city of Saint Petersburg. They were able to quickly apprehend the suspects, with many lives being saved. Great & important coordination! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Armed congregants quickly stopped a crazed church shooter in Texas. If it were not for the fact that there were people inside of the church that were both armed, and highly proficient in using their weapon, the end result would have been catastrophic. A big THANK YOU to them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

After news broke that the American embassy in Baghdad had been breached by Iraqi Kateb Hezbollah protesters, Trump posted:

….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019