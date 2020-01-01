Trump Concludes 2019 with Tweets, Golf, Iraq, and NYE Party

President Donald Trump ended 2019 with quite a busy day which included tweeting on a variety of issues, golfing, defusing an attack on a U.S. embassy that put the country on the brink of war, and hosting a party at Mar-a-Lago.

The president began his New Year’s Eve with this tweet:

He then spent some time at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach after posting five more tweets on topics ranging from Iran’s involvement in the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, to armed church-goers who stopped a gunman in Texas, to a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a trade deal with China.

After news broke that the American embassy in Baghdad had been breached by Iraqi Kateb Hezbollah protesters, Trump posted:

The protesters reportedly chanted anti-American slogans as they smashed glass, spray painted and set the embassy walls on fire. The attack is believed to have been in retaliation for missile strikes the U.S. conducted last weekend against Kateb Hezbollah, which Trump has blamed for killing and wounding American servicemen in Iraq recently.

The President also addressed reports that he was golfing while the embassy was under attack, saying:

When a reporter later asked Trump about his goal for the new year, First Lady Melania responded: “Peace on the world.” Trump added that he did not want to discuss his resolution because he did not want to “jinx it.”

Mr. Trump also told journalists covering the event, “You have to stay honorable. If you’re honorable, I’m going to win the election by a lot. If you’re not honorable, I’m just going to win the election by a little. So I’d rather have you be honorable, Ok?”

The President then hosted a New Year’s Eve party attended by many administration and campaign officials and friends, including Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Palm Beach Gardens resident Ben Carson and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The First Family is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

