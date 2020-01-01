Trump Concludes 2019 with Tweets, Golf, Iraq, and NYE Party

President Donald Trump ended 2019 with quite a busy day which included tweeting on a variety of issues, golfing, defusing an attack on a U.S. embassy that put the country on the brink of war, and hosting a party at Mar-a-Lago.
The president began his New Year’s Eve with this tweet:
The Democrats will do anything to avoid a trial in the Senate in order to protect Sleepy Joe Biden, and expose the millions and millions of dollars that “Where’s” Hunter, & possibly Joe, were paid by companies and countries for doing NOTHING. Joe wants no part of this mess!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
He then spent some time at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach after posting five more tweets on topics ranging from Iran’s involvement in the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, to armed church-goers who stopped a gunman in Texas, to a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a trade deal with China.
I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present. At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
President Putin of Russia called to thank me and the U.S. for informing them of a planned terrorist attack in the very beautiful city of Saint Petersburg. They were able to quickly apprehend the suspects, with many lives being saved. Great & important coordination!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
Armed congregants quickly stopped a crazed church shooter in Texas. If it were not for the fact that there were people inside of the church that were both armed, and highly proficient in using their weapon, the end result would have been catastrophic. A big THANK YOU to them!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
After news broke that the American embassy in Baghdad had been breached by Iraqi Kateb Hezbollah protesters, Trump posted:
….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
The protesters reportedly chanted anti-American slogans as they smashed glass, spray painted and set the embassy walls on fire. The attack is believed to have been in retaliation for missile strikes the U.S. conducted last weekend against Kateb Hezbollah, which Trump has blamed for killing and wounding American servicemen in Iraq recently.
The President also addressed reports that he was golfing while the embassy was under attack, saying:
The Fake News said I played golf today, and I did NOT! I had meeting in various locations, while closely monitoring the U.S. Embassy situation in Iraq, which I am still doing. The Corrupt Lamestream Media knew this but, not surprisingly, failed to report or correct!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
When a reporter later asked Trump about his goal for the new year, First Lady Melania responded: “Peace on the world.” Trump added that he did not want to discuss his resolution because he did not want to “jinx it.”
Mr. Trump also told journalists covering the event, “You have to stay honorable. If you’re honorable, I’m going to win the election by a lot. If you’re not honorable, I’m just going to win the election by a little. So I’d rather have you be honorable, Ok?”
The President then hosted a New Year’s Eve party attended by many administration and campaign officials and friends, including Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Palm Beach Gardens resident Ben Carson and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
The First Family is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. on Sunday.