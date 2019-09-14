Trump confirms death of Osama bin Laden’s son

President Trump confirmed the death of Hamza bin Laden, the son of Osama bin Laden in a statement on Saturday.

Hamza bin Laden emerged as a high member of al-Qaeda following his father’s death.

Trump said in a statement released by the White House that he was killed in a counterterrorism operation near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, but did not provide an exact date for the death.

“The loss of Hamza bin Ladin not only deprives al-Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father but undermines important operational activities of the group,” Trump said in the statement. “Hamza bin Ladin was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups.”

In early August, news reports indicated that bin Laden’s son had died.

However, it was not confirmed by officials at that time.

Hamza bin Laden reportedly made his last public statement in 2018.

He rose to fame through his father, who headed the terrorist group responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The State Department earlier this year offered a $1 million reward for information leading to his capture and labeled him an “emerging” leader in al-Qaeda.

He was believed to be in his early 30s.