Trump congratulates his daughter Tiffany on finishing law school

Congratulations are in order for President Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, who recently graduated from Georgetown Law School.

Unfortunately for Tiffany Trump, she had to give up the traditional commencement ceremony after schools shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgetown honored its Class of 2020 with weekend video tributes and a virtual ceremony during which degrees were conferred, according to its website.

Tiffany Trump is the first lawyer among the president’s five children. In congratulating his daughter, President Trump said “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!”