Trump defends taking FEMA funds for border security

President Trump defended his administration’s reallocation of funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to address the ‘immigration crisis’ at the southern border.’

He faced backlash as Hurricane Dorian approached the U.S. mainland.

The president said the shifted funds wouldn’t be an issue in responding to Dorian, citing the storm’s change in path farther east.

“Originally this was going to be a direct hit into Miami,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office briefing on the hurricane. “We need help at the border,” he added.

Last week, the Trump administration announced it would shift $271 million from within the Department of Homeland Security, including emergency relief funds, to pay for more immigration detention beds at the southern border.

Democrats have slammed the decision warning it would hinter relief efforts in the U.S.

The president fired back, adding, that the government would be prepared to assist Georgia, South Carolina, and other states.

He also noted that Florida appeared to avoid the worst of Dorian after the storm’s path tracked away from the mainland.

“We can predict the path, but so far the predicting has been really tough with this particular hurricane,” Trump said.

Hurricane Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 storm on Tuesday and moved towards the Florida coast after coming to a standstill over the Bahamas.

The Bahamas seemingly sustained the worst of the storm so far with at least five people dead.

“The U.S. sent a disaster response team to the Bahamas after the hurricane hit the islands, reportedly resulting in the deaths of at least five people,” the U.S. Agency for International Development said Tuesday.