Trump Extends Social Distancing Guidelines To April 30th

(Washington, DC) — Americans could be self-isolating at home until May according the President’s latest coronavirus update on Sunday evening.

The White House’s social distance recommendations are being extended through April 30th.

President Trump said the peak of coronavirus deaths could hit in the next two weeks. He previously hoped that the country would be re-opened for business by Easter, April 12th.

However, now he predicted that the country will be getting back on track by June 1st.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says there could be up to 200,000 coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

which currently has the most confirmed cases in the world.

Currenty there are 141,812 confirmed cases and 2,475 deaths in the U.S. Keep track here.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases added that the number of cases will go into the millions.

On a more positive note, Dr. Fauci said there’s a window of opportunity to slow the spread of COVID-19 in parts of the country that don’t have that many cases yet.