Trump Fires National Security Adviser John Bolton

National Security Adviser John Bolton is out.

President Trump announced the firing via Twitter on Tuesday.

Trump noted that he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions, “as did others” in the administration.

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

The president vowed to name a new national security adviser next week.

He also thanked Bolton for his service.

Bolton seemingly blindsided by Trump quickly responded to the news via Twitter saying that he offered to resign Monday evening.

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, “Let’s talk about it tomorrow.” — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

However, Trump claims he had asked for Bolton’s resignation that night.

One key area of disagreement between the two involved the future role of the U.S. military in Afghanistan.

Bolton is not the first high-ranking Trump administration official to be ousted by the president via Twitter.

In March of 2018, the President announced via Twitter that Mike Pompeo, the current director of the CIA, would replace Secretary Rex Tillerson at the State Department.

In the summer of 2018, former FBI director James Comey was made aware of his firing during a speech he was giving at the FBI field office in Los Angeles.

No other information is available at the time.