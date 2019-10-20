Trump: G-7 Summit Will Not Be Held at Miami Resort in 2020

President Trump has reversed course on his plans to host next year’s Group of Seven, or G-7 Summit, at his Miami golf resort, Trump National Doral.

The commander-in-chief tweeted Saturday night:

….Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019