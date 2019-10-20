Trump: G-7 Summit Will Not Be Held at Miami Resort in 2020

President Trump has reversed course on his plans to host next year’s Group of Seven, or G-7 Summit, at his Miami golf resort, Trump National Doral.

The commander-in-chief tweeted Saturday night:

Mr. Trump had announced last Thursday that his resort would host the summit.

The White House had been defending its decision to use a Trump property for the summit, saying it would be run at cost or no profit, although some media outlets and Democrats criticized the administration for it.

The emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution prohibits the President from accepting any gifts and money from foreign governments.

SHARE