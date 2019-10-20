Trump: G-7 Summit Will Not Be Held at Miami Resort in 2020

President Trump has reversed course on his plans to host next year’s Group of Seven, or G-7 Summit, at his Miami golf resort, Trump National Doral.
The commander-in-chief tweeted Saturday night:
….Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019
…..its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019
Mr. Trump had announced last Thursday that his resort would host the summit.
The White House had been defending its decision to use a Trump property for the summit, saying it would be run at cost or no profit, although some media outlets and Democrats criticized the administration for it.
The emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution prohibits the President from accepting any gifts and money from foreign governments.