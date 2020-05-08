Trump: I have NOT been tested for COVID-19 Antibodies

A member of the White House staff who is in direct contact with President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The person is a valet for the First Family and among his roles, to bring the President his meals. Trump said that the valet usually wore a face mask.

The news was a bit unsettling for Mr. Trump who says he is now going to be undergoing daily tests for people who are going to come into close contact with him.

Asked Friday morning on FOX and Friends if he has undergone an antibody test, he replied, “No, but I will get one soon.” The antibody test would show whether or not the president has been exposed to or contracted the coronavirus and potentially did not show any symptoms.