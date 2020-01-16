Trump Impeachment Trial Formally Begins Today, After USMCA Vote

(Washington, DC) — Finally, the impeachment trial of President Trump in the US Senate formally begins.

The first step will be House members, known as impeachment managers, reading the two articles of impeachment aloud, charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed the House Democrats this morning for impeaching President Trump. Opening the Senate, McConnell called it an entirely partisan process.

He criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for handing out souvenir pens and posing for happy photographs after signing the two articles of impeachment.

So much for Pelosi’s supposed serious and somber impeachment process. She was handing out pens like party favors at the signing ceremony. Just another example of how disgusting and partisan this impeachment charade has been.

https://t.co/iMBnC819Cy — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 16, 2020

McConnell vowed to conduct a serious, sober impeachment trial in the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that Orlando Congresswoman Val Demings will serve as an impeachment manager during the Senate trial of President Donald Trump.

Dear all of America’s criminals: please continue to take notes on your crimes. https://t.co/OCAdfJt8VH — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 14, 2020

The managers also include Democrats Adam Schiff of California and Jerrold Nadler of New York, who led the House impeachment probe.

At 2 p.m., Chief Justice John Roberts will be sworn in to preside over the Senate trial, then all 100 senators will be sworn in as jurors.

This all comes a day after Lev Parnas of Boca Raton, an associate of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, gave an interview implicating, with no corroboration, the president in the campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

The White House is now responding to those claims, with Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham saying “These allegations are being made by a man who is currently out on bail for federal crimes and is desperate to reduce his exposure to prison.”

Meanwhile, before the impeachment trial begins, the Senate votes today on a major trade agreement with Mexico and Canada meant to replace NAFTA.

The USMCA, is expected to pass and go to President Trump for his signature.

The president and first lady will head to Palm Beach tomorrow for the three day weekend and a fundraiser.