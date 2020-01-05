Trump, Iran Trade Threats as President Concludes Holidays at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump is wrapping up a 17-day holiday at Mar-a-Lago.

Mr. Trump, along with First Lady Melania and their 13-year-old son, Barron, are scheduled to leave the estate and head to Palm Beach International Airport late Sunday afternoon.

The commander-in-chief has Iran on his mind as the time nears to return to Washington, D.C.

Early Sunday, he tweeted in response to Iran’s threats to attack American assets and allies in retaliation for last week’s killing of Irani General Qassem Soleimani:

Trump spent part of Saturday taking in a few more rounds of golf at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, with Iran on his mind:

Those tweets prompted Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi to reportedly threaten to attack the White House. While responding to a question about how Iran should or could react to the death of Soleimani, he stated, “We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time.”

