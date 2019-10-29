Trump: K-9 Hero “Conan” on the Mend

A special military dog named, “Conan” is being hailed as a hero. The female dog was injured when ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up in a dead-end tunnel taking out three of his children as well. Newsweek is naming the Belgian Malinois that rode with the U.S. Army Special Forces in Syria to take down an ISIS leader Sunday night. President Trump gave credit to courageous K-9 on Monday.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

The dog was named after comedian Conan O’Brien. President Trump tweeted her picture saying she had done a “great job.” Conan was slightly wounded and now recovering.

Baghdadi has been buried at sea with religious rites under Islamic custom.