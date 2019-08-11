Trump: Kim Wants to Restart Negotiations, Apologizes for Missile Tests

President Trump says that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wants to meet again to “start negotiations” after joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises come to an end. He adds that Kim also apologized for a recent series of short-range missile tests.

Kim reportedly assured Trump “that this testing would stop when the exercises end.” Meanwhile, North Korea on Saturday fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea.

….also a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end. I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future! A nuclear free North Korea will lead to one of the most successful countries in the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

The two leaders have already met three times — in Singapore, Hanoi and at the Korean Demilitarized Zone.

At the second summit in Vietnam last February, Trump rejected Kim’s demand to drop widespread sanctions in exchange for dismantling the North’s main nuclear complex.

The U.S. and South Korea have both scaled down major military exercises since Trump and Kim’s first summit took place in June of 2018. However, the North claims that even those downsized drills violate agreements made between Kim and Trump, and compel North Korea to “develop, test and deploy the powerful physical means essential for national defense.”

When they last met two months ago, the two leaders agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks, but no meetings have taken place since then.