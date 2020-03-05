Trump lawyers ask for halt in suit from woman alleging rape

Pesident Donald Trump’s lawyers urged a judge on Wednesday to stop a lawsuit from a woman seeking Trump’s DNA to help prove her claim that he raped her in the 1990s.

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is suing Trump for calling her a liar when she went public with her rape allegation last year. Caroll is claiming that Trump assaulted her in a luxury department store dressing in the mid -1990s.

President Trump responded to the allegation saying Carroll is only trying to sell a memoir she published last year.

Trump’s lawyers have asked a court to put her case on hold until New York’s highest court rules in a separate case against him. That ruling could take several months or longer.

Judge Verna Saunders gave no indication Wednesday how or when she might rule on whether to pause Carroll’s case.