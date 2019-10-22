Trump Likens Impeachment Inquiry To A “Lynching”

President Trump likens the House impeachment inquiry to a “lynching.” He tweeted the controversial reference this morning and said Democrats are denying him due process, fairness or any legal rights. Trump added — “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here…But we will WIN!”

Illinois Democrat Bobby Rush fired back on Twitter, saying — “You think this impeachment is a LYNCHING? What the hell is wrong with you?”

The African American lawmaker asked — “Do you know how many people who look like me have been lynched, since the inception of this country, by people who look like you?” Rush demanded that Trump delete his tweet.

