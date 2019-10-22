Trump Likens Impeachment Inquiry To A “Lynching”

President Trump likens the House impeachment inquiry to a “lynching.” He tweeted the controversial reference this morning and said Democrats are denying him due process, fairness or any legal rights. Trump added — “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here…But we will WIN!”

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

Illinois Democrat Bobby Rush fired back on Twitter, saying — “You think this impeachment is a LYNCHING? What the hell is wrong with you?”

If the President wishes to learn about actual lynching, I would encourage him to read, support, & pass my bill, the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which makes lynching a federal hate crime. Unfortunately for him, there are no anti-impeachment sections. https://t.co/onWlWpifX6 — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) October 22, 2019

The African American lawmaker asked — “Do you know how many people who look like me have been lynched, since the inception of this country, by people who look like you?” Rush demanded that Trump delete his tweet.