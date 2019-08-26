Trump Might Host 2020 G7 At His Doral Golf Resort in Florida

As President Trump departs the 2019 G7 Summit in France he is already thinking about next year’s summit that will be hosted by the United States.

Today the president says he’s “possibly” considering hosting the 2020 G7 summit at one of his golf resorts in Florida.

Trump said today he hasn’t made a final decision on where the U.S. will host next year’s summit, but unnamed officials, as he put it,”haven’t found anything that’s even close to competing” with his Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort.

Trump said the large property could easily accommodate the G7 leaders, delegations, and international press.