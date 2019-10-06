Trump Organization Cancels Anti-Muslim Group’s Upcoming Mar-a-Lago Event

The Trump Organization on announced Sunday that it has canceled a November fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago for ACT for America, an anti-Muslim extremist group that has more than one million members.

Amanda Miller, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization, says, “This group absolutely will not be hosting their event at Mar-a-Lago.”

She did not immediately provide any additional details, such as who at Mar-a-Lago had approved the November 7 event.

News broke earlier during the weekend that ACT was planning to host its annual fundraiser at President Trump’s private club. The group is known as the largest anti-Muslim organization in the United States.

This is a developing story.