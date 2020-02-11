Trump, Pence Pay Respects To Florida Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan

(Dover AFB, DE) — President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence paid their respects last night to two soldiers from Eglin Air Force Base in Destin, Florida who were killed in Afghanistan over the weekend.

Trump saluted and Pence put his hand over his heart as the flag-draped transfer cases were carried off the plane and loaded into a vehicle.

Twenty-eight-year old Sergeant Javier Gutierrez of San Antonio and 28-year-old Sergeant Antonio Rodriguez of Las Cruces, New Mexico were killed Saturday when an Afghan soldier opened fire with a machine gun.

Gutierrez and Rodriguez were stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in the panhandle.