Trump Rallies Israeli-American Supporters, Raises Money at South Florida Events

While making a speech at the Israeli American Council (IAC)’s annual summit in Broward on Saturday, President Trump told the crowd that they have never had a “better friend” in the White House, and that the U.S. Israel-American relationship is “stronger than ever before.”

Joining the President were Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, one of his biggest supporters during the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment hearings; conservative political commentator Michael Walsh; and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The commander-in-chief began his hour-long speech by offering condolences to the families of the three people killed in an attack Friday morning on the Navy air base in Pensacola.

He also called peace in the Middle East “the toughest of all deals,” adding that if Kushner could not get the job done, “it can’t be done.”

Trump reminded supporters that he fulfilled his promise to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, adding, “You’ve got a beautiful embassy, it’s in Jerusalem and you have something you’ve always wanted.”

The President vowed to continue taking tough action on Iran, explaining that U.S. sanctions have crippled that nation’s economy.

One of Trump’s top supporters, billionaire Sheldon Adelson, provides most of the funding for the Israeli-American Council.

Following the IAC event, Trump appeared at the Florida GOP’s annual Statesman’s Dinner in Aventura. The private event attracted more than 1,000 state and party leaders. In terms of fundraising, the dinner set a single-event record of $3.5 million, according to a press release by the Republican Party of Florida.