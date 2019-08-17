Trump reportedly nervous about economy, re-election

President Trump is reportedly “nervous” about the economy and how it could affect his chances for re-election.

According to the Washington Post, Trump spent part of his New Jersey vacation phoning business leaders and financial executives to discuss fears of a looming recession.

Furthermore, the Post reported top administration officials had not done any planning for the possibility of an economic downturn.

Trump often blames negative economic news on the Federal Reserve and its reluctance to aggressively cut interest rates.