Trump Retweets Conspiracy Theory About Epstein’s Death

President Trump retweeted a theory over the weekend from comedian Terrence K. Williams regarding the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

According to federal officials, Epstein was not on suicide watch at the time of his death. He had been on suicide watch last month, but was later taken off, a person familiar with the matter reports.

A Clinton spokesman responded on Twitter to Trump’s retweet: “Ridiculous, and of course not true – and Donald Trump knows it. Has he triggered the 25th Amendment yet?” The 25th Amendment spells out a process for the president’s Cabinet to remove him from office.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on “Fox News Sunday” that President Trump “just wants everything to be investigated.”

She also criticized people who she says are “trying to connect the president to this monster from years ago where they are seen dancing in the video,” in reference to an NBC News video of Trump and Epstein attending a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Palm Beach in 1992. Conway adds that those individuals “were actively, I suppose, flying around with this monster on his island…Perhaps there’s a public interest in knowing more about that.”

Democratic Senator and Presidential Candidate Cory Booker, of New Jersey, says Trump is “using the same tactics and languages of the Russians, if you look at the intelligence reports about how they’re coming at our democracy.” Booker calls Trump’s actions “dangerous” and says the President has “been using the Clintons as a means for a lot of his false accusations.”