Trump Retweets Post Naming Alleged Whistleblower

President Trump retweeted a post on Friday night that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint led to the president’s recent impeachment by the House over his communications with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The tweet later disappeared, but Twitter says that a glitch was hiding those retweets and many others.

The social media outlet explained the software bug in a statement Saturday night, stating: “Due to an outage with one of our systems, tweets on account profiles were visible to some, but not others. We’re still working on fixing this and apologize for any confusion.”

Trump has shared more than 100 posts about the whistleblower over the past three months but had not mentioned or inferred any names until this weekend.

However, Trump retweeted a message just before midnight Friday from Twitter user @surfermom77. That account claims to be a California resident named Sophia. She describes herself as a “100%Trump Supporter.” The account had nearly 79,000 followers as of Saturday afternoon.

Some of the previous posts from that account have denounced Islam and criticized former President Barack Obama and other Democrats.

U.S. whistleblower laws exist in order to protect the identities and careers of people who bring forth accusations of wrongdoing by government officials.

In a statement issued to the Associated Press, Twitter explains the @surfermom77 tweet was “not a violation of the Twitter Rules.”

Mr. Trump insists he did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine and asserts that the whistleblower made up the complaint, although other officials have corroborated it. In addition, the president argues that he has a right to face his accuser and is calling on the whistleblower to step forward.