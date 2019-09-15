Trump Says DOJ Should “Rescue” Kavanaugh After New Allegation

President Donald Trump is asking the Justice Department to “rescue” Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, after The New York Times published an excerpt from a new book detailing alleged sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh, which he has already denied.

The excerpt from “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation,” written by Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, revisits an allegation by Deborah Ramirez that was raised during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process last year.

Ramirez accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her at a party at Yale University, which Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied.

The book also contains a new allegation made to Pogrebin and Kelly by a former male classmate who allegedly told the FBI and senators about an incident he witnessed.

Trump tweeted Sunday:

Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor and the first Kavanaugh accuser to come forward, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh also denied that allegation.

Trump said at the time that Kavanaugh was “under assault.”

Conservatives largely supported Kavanaugh, who was confirmed in October to take former Justice Anthony Kennedy’s seat after a 50-48 Senate vote.