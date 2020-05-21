Trump says he’s thinking of attending historic SpaceX launch at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center next week

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he may attend SpaceX rocket launch next week at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The test flight is set for May 27th, and it will be the final test for SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft before it enters regular service. The mission will also mark the first time astronauts launch into orbit aboard a private company’s spacecraft, and would be the first manned space flight launched from the U.S. in almost nine years.

“I’m thinking about going, that will be next week, to the rocket launch,” the President told reporters before leaving for a day trip to Michigan.

He also playfully told reporters “I hope you’re all going to join me. I’d like to put you on the rocket, get rid of you for a while,” the President said.

Vice President Mike Pence also said he plans to attend the historic SpaceX launch at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center next week.