Trump Set to Take “The Beast” for a Lap at Daytona After Major Fundraising Event

President Trump is certainly making the most of his weekend in the Sunshine State.

On Sunday, the commander-in-chief plans to take “The Beast,” as his presidential limousine is nicknamed, for a lap around the Daytona International Speedway track.

Getting ready to go to the Daytona 500. Will be GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2020

NASCAR announced Friday that he will serve as grand marshal of the annual Daytona 500, making him the first president to have that role.

Trump has hosted series champs at the White House in the past and awarded NASCAR team owner Roger Penske the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The limo is a Cadillac built atop a heavy-duty truck chassis.