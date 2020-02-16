Trump Set to Take “The Beast” for a Lap at Daytona After Major Fundraising Event

President Trump is certainly making the most of his weekend in the Sunshine State.
On Sunday, the commander-in-chief plans to take “The Beast,” as his presidential limousine is nicknamed, for a lap around the Daytona International Speedway track.
Getting ready to go to the Daytona 500. Will be GREAT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2020
NASCAR announced Friday that he will serve as grand marshal of the annual Daytona 500, making him the first president to have that role.
Trump has hosted series champs at the White House in the past and awarded NASCAR team owner Roger Penske the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The limo is a Cadillac built atop a heavy-duty truck chassis.
On Saturday evening, Trump attended a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago resort that was expected to raise $10 million for his campaign and the Republican National Committee.
It is said to be his most expensive fundraiser ever, with invitations going only to donors who gave $580,600 per couple, according to The Washington Post.
The President began his Saturday reflecting on his recent impeachment acquittal, tweeting:
…..biggest test of his presidency emboldened, ready to claim exoneration, and take his case of grievance, persecution and resentment to the campaign trail.” Peter Baker @nytimes The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020
He then headed to his Trump International Golf Club, where he remained until about 3 p.m.
Trump is expected to return to Washington D.C. Sunday evening.