Trump Signs 60-Day Immigration Suspension, with Exceptions

President Trump on Wednesday evening signed an executive order “temporarily suspending immigration into the United States.”

Trump said the move, which he announced in a Monday tweet, was necessary to help Americans get back to work after the coronavirus pandemic.

“This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens,” he said.

The order includes a long list of exemptions, including for people who are currently in the country and those who are seeking entry to the U.S. to work as physicians and nurses, in addition to spouses and minor children of American citizens. The 60-day suspension also does not affect hundreds of thousands of temporary work visas which the country issues every year.

The temporary policy will limit the ability of current green card holders to sponsor their extended families, a practice the president has previously called “chain immigration” and tried to restrict.

On Monday, Trump tweeted:

He followed that up with this tweet on Wednesday:

In discussing the action, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said, “This is common sense the American people can very well understand: When Americans need jobs, Americans must come first.”

“The president’s immigration policy just makes sense,” agreed Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh. With 22 million Americans applying for unemployment in recent weeks, he asked, “Why would you in good conscience introduce brand-new competition for them?”

