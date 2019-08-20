Trump slams Rep. Tlaib over Israel ban

President Trump slammed Rep. Rashida Tlaib via Twitter Tuesday after a press conference where she emotionally criticized Israel over its decision to ban her from entering the country last week.

Sorry, I don’t buy Rep. Tlaib’s tears. I have watched her violence, craziness and, most importantly, WORDS, for far too long. Now tears? She hates Israel and all Jewish people. She is an anti-Semite. She and her 3 friends are the new face of the Democrat Party. Live with it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

On Tuesday, Trump reiterated his claims that Tlaib “hates Israel and all Jewish people,” and called her an “anti-Semite.”

The president has repeatedly criticized “Squad Members” Rep. Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for their anti-Israel rhetoric.

Last week, the Democrat lawmakers were denied entry to Israel because of their support of the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against the country.

Trump was accused of pressuring Israel into the decision after suggesting Israel would look “weak” if it allowed the Congresswomen to enter.

Tlaib, who is Palestinian American and an outspoken Trump critic, later requested and was granted a waiver to visit her grandmother in the West Bank.

However, she reversed course a day later and announced she would not go.

Reps. Tlaib and Omar held a joint press conference on Monday denouncing Israel’s decision.

Tlaib teared up as she spoke about growing up in Israel and recounting her family’s experiences.

“As a young girl visiting Palestine to visit my family I watched as my mother had to go through dehumanizing checkpoints even though she was a United States citizen and proud American,” Tlaib said, becoming emotional.

Omar also suggested that lawmakers reconsider the annual U.S. aid allocated to Israel after they were prohibited from entering.

Trump’s tweets on Tuesday came after coverage of the press conference played out on Fox News throughout the morning.

It is the latest in his ongoing feud with Democrat lawmakers known as ‘The Squad.’

