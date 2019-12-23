Trump spotted having lunch in Palm Beach with radio host Rush Limbaugh

It appears as though President Donald Trump was spotted on Sunday at his golf club near West Palm Beach having lunch with conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, his son Eric Trump, and professional golfer Jim Herman.

Instagram user styleconnoisseur03 posted the photo. A source inside the club confirmed to DailyMail.com that the president dined in with his son and Herman.

On Saturday Trump spoke to a group of young conservatives at Turning Point Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in downtown West Palm Beach.

The president is also scheduled to hold a campaign event Jan. 3 in Miami to launch an “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition. He is in town till January 5.