Trump Threatens to Classify Antifa as Terrorist Group

President Trump is calling for Antifa to be a designated an “organization of domestic terror.”

He posted on Twitter, just before the left-wing anti-fascist demonstrators were expected to counter-protest a gathering of far-right and extremist groups in Portland, Oregon on Saturday:

Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2019

Last week, authorities in Portland warned residents to stay home as far-right groups were planning a weekend rally to put an “end to domestic terrorism,” with a focus on Antifa extremist groups. The officials feared that the rally would attract both right-wing extremists and Antifa counter-demonstrators, resulting in violence.

However, the far-right group “Proud Boys” claimed success on Saturday evening, while promising to hold monthly protests in Portland. Rose City Antifa, which is Portland’s anti-fascist activist organization, countered with a demonstration of its own.

Portland Police Lieutenant Tina Jones says that 1,200 people representing both sides took part in the nine hours of protests and counter-protests, and at least 13 arrests were made. Six people also suffered minor injuries.