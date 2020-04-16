Trump Threatens To Force Congress To Adjourn

(Washington, DC) — We are four months away from the 2020 Presidential election and the current president still has not gotten more than one hundred appointments past Congress. Many of whom are instrumental in helping the country handle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Yesterday, President Trump said he has the authority to force Congress to adjourn so he can make the crucial appointments.

In a White House briefing, Trump urged the Senate to stop gaveling-in pro-forma sessions when lawmakers aren’t in town. That would allow him to make recess appointments without those officials being approved by the Senate.

Trump railed against the “partisan” obstructionism he said had held up 129 appointments who could all be helping in the coronavirus response.

“It’s always roadblocks or a waste of time,” he said. “If the House will not agree to that adjournment, I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress.”

“The current practice of leaving town while conducting phony pro forma sessions is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis,” he said.

“It is a scam what they do,” Trump said.

