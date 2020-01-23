Trump to become first President to attend anti-abortion rally ‘March for Life’ in Washington

According to the White House, President Donald Trump will become the first president to make an in-person appearance at the annual anti-abortion rally in Washington called the March for Life.

Trump made the announcement on Wednesday via Twitter:

See you on Friday…Big Crowd! https://t.co/MFyWLG4HFZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

Past Republican presidents have showed support to March For Life but none have attended a rally.

In a statement, Jeanne Mancini, the president of March for Life, said “President Trump and his administration have been consistent champions for life,”… “and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering.” “

During his presidency Donald Trump and his administration have worked to control abortion access. Trump has appointed anti-abortion judges, opposed abortions in late pregnancies, and cut funding from abortion services.