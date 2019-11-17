Trump to NoKo’s Kim Jong Un: Biden “Somewhat Better” Than a “Rabid Dog”

President Trump defended an unlikely target over the weekend: his political rival, Joe Biden.

The commander-in-chief mentioned the former vice president-turned-presidential candidate in a response to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s claim that Biden is a “rabid dog” who “must be beaten to death with a stick.”

Trump tweeted:

Mr. Chairman, Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a “rabid dog.” He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be. You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon! https://t.co/kO2k14lTf7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

The tweet comes amid an impeachment investigation into President Trump’s effort to have Ukraine announce an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter.

Last week, North Korean state media reported, “Rabid dogs like Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run out of control.” The statement added that such dogs “must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late.”

The regime’s comments on Biden were apparently made in response to a Biden campaign ad that had referred to Kim as a “tyrant.”