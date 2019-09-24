Trump to release Ukraine transcripts as Dems back impeachment inquiry

President Trump is authorizing the release of a transcript of his phone conversation with the president of Ukraine.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that his office will release a complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of his conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskiy tomorrow.

The move comes as at least 158 House Democrats have backed a possible impeachment inquiry in connection to allegations by a whistleblower that President Trump pressed the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, in a phone call.

Suspicion surrounds Trump due to his actions around that time.

Trump reportedly asked his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to put a hold on millions in military aid to Ukraine roughly one week before the call.

Trump later released the military aide after the whistleblower made his complaint, according to reports.

The white blower’s complaint has created major controversy for Trump, who is adamantly denying the allegations.

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff announced via Twitter that the whistleblower’s attorney had informed the committee that he would like to testify.

No interview has been scheduled at this time.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to make a statement at 5 p.m. EST.

This story is developing.