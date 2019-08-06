Trump to visit El Paso, Dayton after deadly mass shootings

President Donald Trump intends to visit El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Walmart store that killed 22 people.

The President is making the trip despite calls from the area’s Congresswoman and other Democrats for him to “stay away.”

Democrats have cast blame on Trump for the El Paso shooting after an anti-immigrant manifesto believed to be posted by the gunman before he entered the Walmart Saturday morning.

President Trump has faced severe backlash and accusations of racism for his strong push against illegal immigration.

U.S. representative, Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and her predecessor in Congress, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, both said the President should not come to El Paso.

Rep. Escobar took it a step further by saying President Trump was not “welcome.”

In spite of this, Republican Mayor of El Paso Dee Margo confirmed Monday that the President would visit and said he would be welcome.

“I want to clarify for the political spin that this is the office of the mayor of El Paso in an official capacity of welcoming the office of the president of the United States, which I consider is my formal duty,” Margo said.

Not even 24 hours after the deadly shooting in El Paso, nine people were killed in a mass shooting at a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

A total of 31 people died in two separate mass shootings over the weekend.

President Trump spoke out about the tragedies at the White House on Monday condemning white supremacy and offering his condolences to the victims.

He said the nation would respond with “urgent resolve” to a weekend of mass shootings but did not offer additional information.

Trump is also expected to visit Dayton on Wednesday.