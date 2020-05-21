Trump To Visit Michigan Ford Plant

(Ypsilanti, MI) — President Trump will be visiting a Ford Motor plant in Michigan today, a state where thousands are reeling from historic flooding and the failure of two dams earlier this week.

The President is scheduled to tour a plant in Ypsilanti that’s making ventilators for the COVID-19 crisis. The Ford Motor company and GE Healthcare announced in March that they would produce 50-thousand ventilators over the course of 100 days.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office says Trump’s visit contradicts rules the governor put in place to fight the spread of COVID-19, but she will not try to stop it.

The president has, however, been asked to wear a face mask, during his tour of the plant.